Nike SNKRS Day 2023 Is On The Horizon, But Will It Live Up To The Hype?

Sneakerheads across the globe have been cursing the Nike SNKRS app for a while now due to the impossibility of hitting on a coveted pair of grails in recent years. But best believe we’ll all be checking in when SNKRS Day 2023 goes down come next month.

According to Highsnobiety, SNKRS Day 2023 is set take place on September 9 and though information is scarce, we do expect some high profile sneakers such as the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” and Air Jordan 4 “SB”‘s to restock on that special day. At the same time, Nike has a habit of restocking kicks that no one asked for such as the Air Jordan 1 “Brotherhood” and Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs,” so there’s a good chance that SNKRS Day will be offering enough bricks to build an outhouse on your property.

Highsnobiety reports:

Fans are already predicting the return of a coveted drop like the Chicago 1s, Nike SB Jordan 4 “Pine Green,” Tiffany AF1s, or Jarritos Dunks for 2023 SNKRS Day.

Last year, Nike dropped the Taxi Jordan 1s, Canyon Purple 4s, Air Max 1 “Tour Yellow,” and Air Force 1 “SNKRS Day.” And judging by screenshots shared across social media, quite a few Nike fans got lucky that day — some glimmer of hope for those over their endless SNKRS Ls.

We honestly doubt Nike will restock that kind of heat this year, but even if they do chances are they’ll raffle them off, hence, leading to all kinds of rage and disappointment that tends to follow after having to wait 10 to 30 minutes to be told “Hold this L, b.” Should it actually be a FCFS scenario, then expect the app to crash ridiculously and have a problem submitting your payment if you’re not getting booted out the app entirely.

Yes, SNKRS day will be struggle one way or another, but best believe we’ll be trying our best to pick up a pair of any highly coveted grails that we missed out on throughout this year.

What do y’all think will happen come SNKRS Day 2023? Is Nike going to bless us with a second chance to get some heat or are they just going to unload all the remaining bricks they have left in their warehouses? Sound off in the comment section below.

Nike SNKRS Day 2023 Is On The Horizon, But Will It Live Up To The Hype? was originally published on hiphopwired.com