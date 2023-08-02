Losing “Mega Millions” Can Win You A Free Doughnut Today!

Today (Aug. 2), you can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut by proving that you’re a loser… in Mega Millions, that is.
As reported by ABC11, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, which will make Friday’s pot a whopping $1.25 billion!
The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and Mega Ball: 12.
But no worries, you can still win something at Krispy Kreme. They are giving away a free donut to anyone who brings in their losing ticket from Tuesday night, while supplies last.
The offer is only good today, with a limit of one per person.
Now, it’s not as sweet as a few millions in your pocket (after taxes), but at least it’s something.
-
Skittles Have Lost Their Mind! New Flavor Arrives Next Month
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Ice Spice's "Deli" Video Clip Flagged (And Flamed) on Twitter for Featuring Underaged Twerking
-
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
New Discount Bin Store Opens In Raleigh Offering Huge Discounts
-
Get Ready To Show Your ID To Vote In North Carolina
-
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Fun Facts About NBA All-Star Weekend!!!