J. Cole Ranks 50 Cent’s Album As The Greatest Of All Time

J. Cole recently shared some high praise for 50 Cent, whom he believes holds the title for having greatest album of all time. On Thursday, August 9th, 50 Cent performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and surprised fans by bringing out J. Cole to perform the track “No Role Modelz.” After an exciting performance of the song, J. Cole gave 50 Cent props on his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, going as far as ranking it above Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

“Can I say this before I move off stage?” he began. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n***** to ever do this s***. 50 m**********’ Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ the best album of all time…“It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and it’s Thriller at No. 2, and I love Michael Jackson.” Check out the moment from the Final Lap Tour show below.