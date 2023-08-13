Listen Live
21 Savage Shows Off His Vocal “Abilities” At Beyonce Concert

Published on August 13, 2023

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria McGraw

21 Savage recently shared his vocal talents with the world at one of the Atlanta tour stops on Beyonce’s acclaimed Renaissance World Tour. On Friday, August 11th at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the rapper took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him singing along to opening number “Dangerously In Love” with great passion and fervor. Check out the video below.

