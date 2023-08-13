Nas Brings Out Lauryn Hill For Surprise Hip Hop 50 Tribute Performance

In celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, legendary artists Nas and Lauryn Hill teamed up to deliver a special performance for fans at Yankee Stadium in New York. Nas, who was not even officially on the performance bill himself, surprised fans by hitting the stage, and went on to wow them even further by bringing out Ms. Lauryn Hill to perform classics such as “If I Ruled the World, Doo Wop (That Thing), Ready or Not, and more. Check out footage from the exciting performance below.
