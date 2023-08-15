Listen Live
Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Alicia Marie On Music & The Importance of Open Mics

Published on August 15, 2023

Representing the Triangle Area, Alicia Marie is representing for the latest in this new freestyle episode with DJ Remedy in the K975 studios! Before getting into the freestyle, she talks about the importance of Open Mic Nights. Although many have disregarded the open showcases, Alicia Marie is one who has no problem with continuing to perfecting her craft!

Watch the full interview above and check out her single, “Tree,” on all platforms!

