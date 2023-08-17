Plenty of Back To School Events To Get Your Kids Ready For The School Year!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While many year-round students have already started classes, Aug. 28 marks the first day of the 2023-2024 academic year for most traditional calendar students.

There are many events happening locally to help you and your child get ready for the school year.

Aug. 19: Kick-off to Kindergarten at Marbles Kids Museum – Starting kindergarten is a big life event for both students and parents. Marbles Kids Museum is here to help kids and families get school ready. The event will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a chance for children to ride a school bus, storytime, a book mobile, lunch line practice, circle time, music, P.E. and other activities that will happen on on a school day. This event and museum admission are free for rising kindergartners and their families. Pre-registration required.

Aug. 19: Splash Bash 2023 at Shotwell Environmental Park – Meridian Waste North Carolina is throwing a Summer Splash Bash with family-friendly activities for all ages, including a Touch-A-Truck lineup, water slide, obstacle course, balloon twister, landfill tours, games and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 19: Back to School Splash Party and 500 Bookbag Giveaway – Baptist Grove Church in Raleigh will hold this event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be water slides, food, music and school supplies.

Aug. 19: JCMP Back to School Jamboree at the Park – The Raleigh Parks department will host this event at John Chavis Memorial Park on Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will include free lunch boxes and water bottles, plus yard games, bounce houses and entertainment.

Aug. 19: Back to School Community Cook Out – Strong Tower Christian Fellowship will hold this event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clayton Municipal Park. This free community cook-out will include school supply drive for students and teachers. There will also be giveaways, free hair cuts and free health screenings.

Aug. 20: DPS Fest – The Durham community is celebrating the new school year with DPS Fest, presented by DPS Foundation. Join in at Durham Central Park from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be carnival and yard games, slime making, face painting, a photo booth, a bounce house and obstacle course.

Aug. 26: Fresh 4 Success – Marsh Creek Community Center is partnering with All Embracing Barber to offer this back to school event for children of all ages. Featuring haircuts, school supplies and bookbags. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is requested but not required, as you can register day of.

Aug. 26: Locke Back 2 School Launch Party – The John Locke Foundation will hold this event on Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. The first 200 elementary school students to register will receive a complimentary school supply kit filled with essential tools. The first 200 elementary school students also receive free lunch and ice cream. The event will also include bounce houses, crafts, local mascots and more fun.

Aug. 26: Back to School Bash – Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham will host this family-friendly party from noon to 4 p.m. There will be live music, a food truck, splash pad, yard games, races, and of course cocktails, tours, and free tastings all day long! Adult tickets are $10 and children are admitted free.