Chris Brown Sparks Michael Jackson Comparisons With New Album Cover

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Ahead of hitting the road with Usher, Chris Brown is already getting people talking — this time over the cover art for his upcoming album Brown.

The project, set to drop May 8, marks his twelfth studio album. But before fans even hear the music, the visuals have already taken over social media.

The cover shows Brown in a tan suit, posed on a carpet in a way that immediately reminded people of classic R&B and pop imagery. Fans quickly pointed out similarities to iconic visuals from artists like Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Luther Vandross, and Teddy Pendergrass.

That’s where the conversation started.

Some people see the artwork as a tribute to the legends who shaped R&B, appreciating the nostalgic feel and the clear inspiration. Others feel the comparison, especially to Michael Jackson, is a bit bold, with some calling it unnecessary or even egotistical.

Either way, the reactions have been strong, and that seems to be part of the moment.

This all comes as Brown continues to lean into his place in R&B. He’s gearing up for a major stadium run with Usher, titled The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown, which kicks off in June and runs through the end of the year.

Read more about the new album here.