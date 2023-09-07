K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If we’ve learned anything from 50 Cent over the past two decades and change that he’s been in the rap game it’s that he’ll never pass up an opportunity to clown Ja Rule. On Wednesday (Sept. 6), the G-Unit general once again let Jeffery Atkins know that he’s still on 50 Cent’s sh*t list.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of a recent Ja Rule performance from the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in Miami this past Wednesday night (Sept. 6) at Miami’s LIV nightclub in which the “Holla Holla” rapper took to the stage tied to a wooden column (why, Ja?), 50 saw the opportunity to once again needle his Queens rival. Clowning Ja Rule for his onstage antics, 50 posted the video with a caption that read “look at this shit head, is he supposed to be Jesus. WTF you can’t make this shit up. LOL so stupid !”

Ja Rule making it too easy for 50, b.

The latest drive-by clowning comes months after 50 mocked Ja Rule for another over the top performance when Ja showed up to perform at Nelly’s Hot in Herre Festival in Toronto on a stretcher to bring some theatrics to his performance. Of course, the stunt had social media cutting a** on Ja and his career and naturally 50 piled on with his social media account saying “Lol WTF I ain’t gotta say sh*t stupid ’s SMH.”

We understand that Ja is trying to secure the bag and make some noise to get attention by any means necessary, but again, he’s just making it too easy for 50, b.

That being said, we would really love to see a Verzuz battle featuring 50 Cent and Ja Rule as that would have the Hip-Hop world on edge and quickly sellout whatever venue it would be held at. Unfortunately, 50 Cent has no interest in helping Ja gain any attention outside of jokes here and there.

What do y’all think of Ja’s “crucifixion”? Sound off in the comments section below.

50 Cent Clowns Ja Rule Over Latest On Stage Stunt was originally published on hiphopwired.com