Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her

Hitmaka and Tink? The world knows something happened after the R&B singer accused the producer of some very bad behavior.

Hitmaka is firing back after the “Treat Me Like Somebody” singer dropped serious allegations against him during an Instagram Live session on Saturday, September 9.

During the IG Live session, Tink claimed Hitmaka got “physical” with her while not sharing many details, but did add that she won’t stop coming at him until she gets some justice.

Per HipHopDX:

“I had a moment in that car when I had to get physical,” Tink went on. “Don’t play with me, and please, don’t get on this Internet playing, because I had to defend myself. And Christian, when you see this shit, just understand you’re foul. That’s all I need you to know.

She continued: “You tweaking with a real bitch, like, a real one that goes through the trenches with you. Everybody told me to let that shit go and everybody told be ‘Be careful working with him,’ and I never seen it until now. Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain’t nothing new, I just have to express it because it may drop, it may leak. And that’s it. New music is on the way.”

Hitmaka Claps Back & Threatens To Take Legal Action

The website also reports that Hitmaka took to his Instagram Stories that same day to respond, saying that he “stands on being real” and will not let Tink’s allegations fly without a rebuttal.

He also noted that he would be lawyering up and taking her accusations to his attorneys to pursue legal action against Timbaland’s former protege.

He also seemingly confirmed that his relationship with Tink was more than just business, but it got strained due to money being in the mix and the alleged physical altercation.

This is just another case of when mixing business with pleasure goes completely left.

