Carrboro Racial Equity Commission Seeks Community Input

The Town of Carrboro Racial Equity Commission is seeking community input on ways to enhance race and equity initiatives across the community.

As the commission digs deeper on this work, it is also keeping in mind the goals of:

addressing fundamental needs

streamlining access to community-based resources

promoting community healing

Please share specific, actionable suggestions at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K55BQTS

Share your feedback via the online survey or drop by Carrboro Town Hall to pick up a paper comment form. All responses will be collected by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Questions? Contact Chief Race and Equity Officer Anita Jones-McNair at amcnair@carrboronc.gov

Interested to learn more? Join the Race and Equity Commission at its next meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 108 Bim Street, Carrboro 27510.

Learn more about the Town of Carrboro’s work to advance Race and Equity at https://www.carrboronc.gov/2535/Race-and-Equity ;

Vision Statement

The Town of Carrboro envisions being a community where race does not determine outcomes and all have equitable opportunities and resources. We envision a time when participation in community events, programs and advisory boards represent community demographics. All will feel safe, secure and know their voice is valued. We strive to be an inclusive and open-minded organization that has a culture created by its diverse staff, which serves the public through a social (racial) justice lens.

