El Chapo’s Wife Released From Prison After 2 Years Behind Bars

After serving two years of a three-year prison term, the wife of notorious Mexican drug lord, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was released from prison Wednesday (Sept. 13).

According to Raw Story, Emma Coronel Aispuro was given her freedom papers after doing a baby bid for drug trafficking and money laundering, which she was convicted for back in 2021. The 34-year-old former beauty had been married to 66-year-old El Chapo since she was a teenager. It was only a matter of time before she herself got caught up in the life of organized crime that he ruled with an iron fist south of the border.

Whether or not she was a willing participant or forced into that life is anyone’s guess, but her role ultimately landed her in prison alongside her infamous hubby.

Raw Story reports:

During her trial, prosecutors and her defense lawyers said Coronel was not involved in the core business of Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel, which shipped hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs into the United States. “The defendant’s actual role was a minimal one,” prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi said. “The defendant was not a leader, organizer, boss or other type of manager,” Nardozzi said. “Rather she was a cog in a very large wheel of a criminal organization.” Coronel, who helped facilitate Guzman’s spectacular 2015 escape from a Mexican prison, regularly attended her husband’s trial in New York. A dual US-Mexican citizen, Coronel was able to move in and out of the United States freely until she was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington in February 2021.

Well, at least she can now go back to living the lavish life paid for by drug money.

El Chapo meanwhile isn’t seeing the light of day for the rest of his life as he’s been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for his deadly reign as the drug kingpin of Mexico. We’re just wondering if he’s given his wife his blessing to move on with her life. We’re sure there’s plenty of men willing to wife up the former beauty queen who’s sitting on millions with nothing to do on Saturday nights.

Won’t be surprised if Future shoots his shot at some point. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think think of El Chapo’s wife being a free woman? Let us know in the comments section below.

El Chapo’s Wife Released From Prison After 2 Years Behind Bars was originally published on hiphopwired.com