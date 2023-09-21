Brian & Brian: Brian Dawson Chats With Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm

Brian Dawson had a very insightful chat with “The Other Brian,” Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm! In this exclusive, Brian shares about his practice as a personal injury attorney. He gives us the red flags to look for in representation and tips on how to navigate a case.
He’s also, apparently, a big Philly sports fan, which makes for some good conversation with Brian “How ’bout dem Cowboys?” Dawson.
Check out the full interview above
