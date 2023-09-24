Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” inside a Los Angeles hospital.
According to sources for allhiphop.com, Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, checked himself in the LA hospital on Friday, September 22, after experiencing a bout of coughing up large amounts of blood. Henderson suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing machine.
Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram stories with a post that simply read ‘Pray 4 Kray’.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Who's The Highest Paid Rapper Turned Actor?
-
Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas
-
Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Sober On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
-
Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her
-
2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade Is Back On… But With A Twist