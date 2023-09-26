Megan Thee Stallion Stars In New Mental Health Video

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is not just a Savage; she’s human. And Megan goes through the same mental health struggles that we all do.

She dropped a new PSA today, September 26, to share a little of her story. The PSA is titled “Check In On Your Friends.”

Known to be the hot girl motivator, Megan gets personal in the mental health piece. Standing in a grey room, the Houston native wears a simple black tank and fitting dark wash jeans.

“I’ve always been told I got to be strong; thick skin, stiff upper lip, tough as nails,” she says shaking bronze curls. “But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say, but it can. I can. We all can.” Later in the video, the “BONGOS” star says that being vulnerable “can make us whole.”

Megan The Stallion gives hot girl tips from the inside out.

The PSA is part of the Seize the Awkward campaign from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Jed Foundation, and the Ad Council. The video is one of multiple that aim to promote mental health and awareness among young adults and spur conversations among peers.

Subsequent videos in the series, also staring the 28-year-old, delve deeper into actions that young adults can do to address their challenges or talk to others. With about 76% of young adults turning to their peers for support, the PSA’s mission and topic correlate with current needs of America’s youth.

The new PSAs are not the first time Megan, who recently shared the stage with Beyoncé during the Houston stop of her Renaissance tour, has been transparent about mental health. Her song “Anxiety” helped many fans dealing with their own challenges. And in September 2022, Megan launched a website with free mental health resources.

BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com provides helplines, resource directories for organizations that specifically support Black women, and links to help users find therapists that look like them and understand their experiences.

We love how Megan Thee Stallion gives hot girl tips to help the girlies from the inside out. See one of the PSAs below on “how it feels when friends check in.” Then drop the link in the girl chat to keep the conversation going.

Megan Thee Stallion Stars In New Mental Health Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com