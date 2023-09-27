You Care: Julia Fox Says Her Relationship With Kanye West Lacked Sex

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One would assume that whoever dates Kanye West would be subjected to all kinds of sexual impulses that the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper would have (just ask Bianca Censori), but apparently that wasn’t the case with Julia Fox.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actress who briefly dated Kanye West from 2008 to 2010 says that though the two had a very public and affectionate relationship, their sex life was basically dry since the two didn’t engage in any premarital relations. With only six pages of her memoire dedicated to her time with Yeezy, The Times asked her why she didn’t mention her sexual life with Kanye West in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain, Fox said “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.”

Word?! We’re not sure we believe that but then again you never know with Kanye. One would think that after two years of dating, hitting fashion shows and traveling the world together, the two would’ve been leaving hotel rooms in shambles. But it seems like Yeezus went the celibate route. We’re shocked.

The Huff Post recalls some interesting comments that Fox made pertaining to her relationship with Kanye West and couple that with her recent revelation, it would actually make sense that she and Kanye rarely, if ever, created “the beast with two backs.”

The Huff Post reports:

Fox initially gushed about her “organic” courtship and “instant connection” with Ye back in January 2022. But the sentiment didn’t last after she later alleged in a TikTok video that she only dated the Grammy-winning rapper — who was heavily criticized for posting antisemitic remarks on social media — to “distract” him from Kardashian amid his messy divorce from the reality star. “I was like, ‘Oh, my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me, and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it,’” she reportedly said in an apparently since-deleted clip.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Bianca Censori wishes she had the same kind of relationship with Kanye West that Julia Fox had. Especially given the rumors that Censori doesn’t like to smell what the West is cooking during the hot summer months. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Julia Fox saying she and Kanye’s love life was nonexistent? Is she cappin’? Let us know in the comments section below.

