Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has officially been declared.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, on Friday, September 29, a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the former MTV personality died from complications from cosmetic surgery. The cause of death comes four months after the MTV Wild ‘N Out star was confirmed dead on May 31 at only 32 years old.

According to the autopsy report, Jacky (born Jacklyn Smith) flew to Miami for a liposuction and BBL procedure. The procedure was completed on May 30 and she was prescribed an antibiotic, a painkiller, and an anti-nausea medication to aid her in recovery.

TMZ reports that after the procedure, the television personality complained of a headache which caused her to return to the surgeon for a post-operative appointment. Shortly after, Jacky reportedly began to feel “burning” in her head and had difficulty speaking. Jacky’s aunt, whom she was with at the time, then called 911 but unfortunately, Jacky became unresponsive before the paramedics arrived. Around 11 pm on May 31, Jacky was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from “swelling in her brain” and “extensive bleeding of the skin around her torso” according to the autopsy report.

Jacky leaves behind three beautiful children whom she shares with comedian and MTV personality DC Young Fly. At the time of her passing, the comedian took to social media to share an emotional tribute post in honor of his late partner, calling her “the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW” and continuing with “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

DC Young Fly also delivered an emotional eulogy at Jacky’s funeral, which was held shortly after her sudden death. He took the time to open up about Jacky’s “beautiful soul” and explained to the funeral attendees how much of a “super great mother” she was to their three children. He also took the time to explain how his family’s “unwavering faith in God” is what is helping them get through this difficult time, encouraging all of those in attendance to “find your relationship with God.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with DC Young Fly and his family during this difficult time.

Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com