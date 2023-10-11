TV One Reveals Its Programming Slate For 2024, Doug E. Fresh Hosts New Show

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tamar Braxton, the Reverend Al Sharpton, and the mothers of Shaquille O’Neal & and Stephen Curry have new shows as TV One has unveiled its 2024 lineup.

TV One Networks has released the slate of programming set to air on its network in 2024, featuring some of the most notable personalities in entertainment, sports, and politics. The new programs will join the recurring staples of TV One such as the Urban One Honors which will be held and aired for the tenth year, Unsung, and Uncensored to name a few. ”The upcoming year will shepherd in two milestones for our networks,” TV One and Cleo TV President Michelle Rice said in a press statement. “TV One will turn 20 and Cleo TV turns 5.”

The list of new shows for TV One announced began with Raising Fame, hosted by Lucille O’Neal, the mother of NBA champion center and Inside The NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, and Sonya Curry, the mother of NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The series will take a look at the journey of extraordinary figures through the eyes of their families, who will appear to share candid stories about their paths to success. Magic Johnson and his mother, Lil’ Nas X and his father, Billy Porter and his mother, Nicki Minaj and her mother, Patrick Mahomes and his father, and Usher and his mother will appear in episodes throughout the season.

Reality show personalities Tamar and Evelyn Braxton will pair up for their own show, In The Kitchen With Tamar and Evelyn Braxton which features them concocting sumptuous dishes for all occasions including the holidays. The Reverend Al Sharpton will be the focus of a new series that will cover his life story from his days of growing up in Brooklyn to establishing himself as a powerful grassroots activist on his way to becoming a well-known and respected advocate for social justice in the nation.

Lastly, Hip-Hop icon Doug E. Fresh will host Collab, a show that will feature an undiscovered artist working with a legend from the Hip-Hop and R&B genres. Collab will allow viewers to look at the working relationship between the new artist and the seasoned veteran to get an idea of the process of being established in the music industry as well as to see what it takes to make a successful record.

