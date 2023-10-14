Ice Spice Confirms New Relationship

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times to talk music, career, brand deals, romance, and more. During the interview, published on October 12th, the subject of dating arose, and Spice confirmed for the first time publicly that she is currently in a relationship. The rising rap star, however, declined to name exactly who she’s dating, opting instead to keep the focus on her music. Check out an excerpt from the article below.

“True to this early moment in her career, Ice Spice is both enjoying the spoils of her hard work and bearing down on her future. She’s currently dating someone but declines to elaborate because she wants fans ‘to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.’” Read the full interview here.