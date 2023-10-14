CONCERT ALERT: Travis Scott’s 2nd Show at PNC Arena Postponed

The 2nd Raleigh show on Travis Scott’s Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour has been postponed, as reported by CBS17.
The Houston rapper was scheduled to perform at 8 pm tonight (Oct. 14) at PNC Arena. However, the venue announced this afternoon that the show is postponed.
PNC Arena is encouraging fans to hold on to their tickets for the 10/14 show, as they will be honored for the new date, which is yet to be announced.
The tour kicked off in Charlotte on Wednesday, with the first Raleigh concert happening Friday night. The concert, combined with the NC State fair, caused major traffic problems.
There are also reports that ticket sales have plummeted to as low as $7 on some resale sites, according to a report from Complex.
The tour is heading to Dallas on October 17.
