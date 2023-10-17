Cam’ron Drops Freestyle Over Lil Yachty & J. Cole’s New Song

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron just dropped one of the hottest freestyles of the year over Lil Yachty and J. Cole’s latest hit. Killa Cam started off the week by unleashing his new verse over the instrumental for Lil boat and Cole’s new collaboration “The Secret Recipe.” In a video he posted to his Instagram timeline, the rapper-turned-sports analysis takes the lead following Cole’s “Cam and Mason Beth” line and goes off with his own cold bars. He namedrops athletes like Chris Paul and O.J. Simpson, who appears as a guest on his sports talk show “It Is What It Is.”

Check it out via IG @mr_camron

“Fake investors they can f**k around then they repent/Say what I want, It Is What It Is, don’t care who take offense,” Cam’ron raps. “Like Chris Paul, y’all on Golden State, it don’t make no sense/Unless he’s second unit, when the game starts, he play the bench/Then I go on underdog Fantasy, place the bet, this 9mm clean as f**k but it’ll make a mess/Money cross the border, we ballin like the Toronto Raps, a billion served f**k Snapple n***a, these McDonald’s facts/With O.J. in the Maybach, rolling the Fronto wrap/Pulled that s**t over like, ‘Juice, where the Bronco at?”

After his freestyle, Cam pops up with a Freddy Kruger mask and a glove full of blades as his song “Get Mine Regardless” his latest project Lost Files Vol. 1 closes out the video. His recent body of work contains eight songs including his new collaboration with Styles P. Based on the freestyle he just posted, it looks like Cam has a lot more in the vault coming soon.