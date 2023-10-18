Waka Flocka Flame Backs Donald Trump, Reversing Past Criticism

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Waka Flocka Flame has publicly declared his support for Donald Trump, reversing a past course of criticizing him frequently.

On Monday (October 16), fans of Waka Flocka Flame were surprised at his post on X, formerly Twitter which simply said in all capital letters “TRUMP2024.”

He’d follow that up by sharing a photo of him standing next to the twice-impeached former president in front of the presidential seal. It’s not clear when the photo was taken, or if it is simply a photo manufactured through Photoshop.

The former 1017 Brick Squad member would then issue a post stating that he wouldn’t discuss his change of heart. “I’m an not a politician and i don’t wanna talk politics… i only answer to the people that made me and that’s my FANS aka THE PEOPLE… i love y’all with every bone in my body man Squaddd,” he wrote.

The about-face is surprising to many, as Waka Flocka Flame was once one of the more vocally opposed to Trump, once writing “F–k Donald J. Trump” in a post back in 2015 as the businessman-turned-politician began his campaign for president. In a subsequent interview with Sirius XM he added, “I’m not voting for Donald Trump because he’s for money. In a time like this, we need somebody that’s for the people, and Trump is definitely not for the people.”

But it seems that there is a distinct point where the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper shifted his attitude towards Trump. In 2021, he was recognized by the Trump administration for his humanitarian work with Daughter of Destiny, a Chicago-based non-profit organization helping women in need find healthcare, employment, food, and housing.

Waka Flocka Flame posted his thanks accompanied by a clip of Daughter of Destiny CEO Pastor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presenting him with the award and the medal. “I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” he said at the time. “I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who love me with enough love back and do everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.”

