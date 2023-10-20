Summer Walker Teams Up With Victoria Monet, Tink, & Tyla For New Music

Summer Walker has teamed up with some of her R&B counterparts for some new remixes to her 2019 hit “Girls Need Love.” In celebration of the 5 year anniversary of her debut mixtape Last Day Of Summer, Walker teamed up with singers Victoria Monet, Tink, and Tyla for 3 seperate remixes of the mixtape’s standout track. Check out all 3 versions of “Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)” below.
