Missy Elliott Saves 26 Families from Eviction

The Hall of Fame rapper and producer gave a generous donation to the city that named a street after her.

Missy Elliott chose the one-year anniversary of Missy Elliott Day in Portsmouth, Virginia, to save 26 families from being evicted from their homes.

Earlier in the month of October, “The Rain” femcee donated $50,000 to Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Elliott and PRHA executive director Alisa Winston said the donation would be used to pay the past-due rents of 26 families, according to CNBC.

“I wanted to give back and let that be the celebration of Missy Elliott, just to show that I love everybody out here,” Elliott, 52, told the pool of reporters on hand.

Elliott, who became the first rap female to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, told her Portsmouth hometown that she wanted the anniversary to be more of a commemoration of giving back.

“Just know that P-town is with me no matter where I go,” Elliott said. “I love my city. I love my state. I love everything about it. Everything about Missy comes from here.”

According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portsmouth has risen 20 percent to $1,199, necessitating the need for Missy’s altruistic gesture for at-risk families.