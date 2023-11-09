Beyoncé Drops The Trailer For Her Forthcoming ‘Renaissance’ Film

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé just teased a trailer for the RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ and if you’re a member of the Beyhive, you’re probably asking yourself when does the Beyonce′ movie come out already?

Beyoncé’s dynamic Renaissance World Tour may be over, but the unforgettable performance will live on in a film set to release in theaters Dec. 1. The 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer will take fans behind the scenes of her sold-out international tour when RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ hits the big screen.

On Nov. 9, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” hitmaker released a trailer for the upcoming film that features a montage of highlights from her tour stops across the U.S. and Europe. Throughout the energetic trailer, Bey can be seen beaming in an assortment of dazzling looks from the tour like the sparkling red Off-White jumpsuit that she rocked during her Renaissance World Tour stop in London.

According to the film’s synopsis, the Houston native will give fans an in-depth look into the journey of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR “from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

It will also show the iconic star’s “intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft.”

At one point in the quick trailer, Bey gets candid about some of the challenges she faced while executing her massive tour for over 2.7 million fans worldwide.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough,” the star reveals.“To balance motherhood and being on this stage. It just reminds me of who I really am.”

The Queen may have faced a few setbacks, but ultimately Beyoncé reigned supreme and generated an astonishing number of ticket sales while doing so. According to Forbes, the singer raked in more than $579 million during her 56-stop tour that began in May.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will hit AMC theater locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico when it debuts in December. It will run for at least four weeks with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day, according to a press release.

Beyoncé Drops The Trailer For Her Forthcoming 'Renaissance' Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com