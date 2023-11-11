Listen Live
Lil Yachty Shocks Fans With Declaration That “Hip Hop Is In A Terrible Place”

Published on November 11, 2023

Young Thug In Concert - New York, New York

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Yachty recently surprised fans after making a shocking declaration about the state of Hip Hop music. When speaking at a panel for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians, the rapper revealed that he believes Hip Hop is in a “terrible place,” due to a lack of risk-taking. “Hip-hop is in a terrible place. The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality… People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L,” said Yachty. Check out his remarks below.

