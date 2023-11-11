Lil Yachty Shocks Fans With Declaration That “Hip Hop Is In A Terrible Place”

Lil Yachty recently surprised fans after making a shocking declaration about the state of Hip Hop music. When speaking at a panel for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians, the rapper revealed that he believes Hip Hop is in a “terrible place,” due to a lack of risk-taking. “Hip-hop is in a terrible place. The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality… People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L,” said Yachty. Check out his remarks below.
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship... And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Kel Mitchell Breaks Silence After “Genuinely Frightening” Hospitalization After Medical Episode
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Her Past With Reflective New Single "Cobra," X Users React
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
K975 Takes Over "Ultimate Chicken Wednesday" For NCCU's Homecoming Week
-
Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance