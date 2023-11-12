Listen Live
Entertainment News

French Montana Receives A “Wild” Present For 39th Birthday

Published on November 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

In celebration of his 39th birthday, French Montana threw a “Playboy Nights” themed party in Los Angeles, California. While there was plenty of live entertainment and sights to see, one of French’s birthday gifts truly stole the show. In a clip where he is surrounded by various animals, French Montana is seen receiving a special birthday gift delivery of an actual live zebra. Check out the rappers “wild” birthday present below.

RELATED TAGS

french montana

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close