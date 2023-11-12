French Montana Receives A “Wild” Present For 39th Birthday

In celebration of his 39th birthday, French Montana threw a “Playboy Nights” themed party in Los Angeles, California. While there was plenty of live entertainment and sights to see, one of French’s birthday gifts truly stole the show. In a clip where he is surrounded by various animals, French Montana is seen receiving a special birthday gift delivery of an actual live zebra. Check out the rappers “wild” birthday present below.
