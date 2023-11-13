Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 6 God Drake is heading back on the road… and this time, our homie from the ‘Ville, J. Cole, is coming along for the ride!

These two rap titans are joining forces on the second leg of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour. General tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11AM on livenation.com.

This announcement comes on the heels of an already explosive year for the duo. In October, Drake surprised fans in Toronto by bringing J. Cole out on stage to perform their hit collab, “First Person Shooter.” The chemistry between the two was perfect, leaving fans hungry for more.

According to Billboard, their recent collaboration has also made history. Drake has now tied Michael Jackson with 13 Hot 100 leaders, the most among solo males. Meanwhile, this track earned J. Cole his first No. 1.

Last April, Cole and Drizzy co-headlined a legendary set at “Dreamville Fest“. The crowd got to witness the seamless blending of their distinct styles, along with special guest appearances incorporated into the show from Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.

Interestingly enough, there are no NC stops on the tour.

We already know that Cole will be throwing his annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh on April 6th and 7th. So… does this mean that Drake will be coming with for another co-headlining gig?…. Just a thought.

TOUR DATES

Jan. 18: Denver, CO Ball Arena

Jan. 19: Denver, CO Ball Arena

Jan. 22: San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Jan. 25: Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Jan. 29: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan. 30: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Feb. 02: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Feb. 07: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 08: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 12: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Feb. 16: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20: Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Feb. 21: Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24: Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb. 27: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Mar. 02: Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Mar. 05: Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Mar. 10: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Mar. 14: Elmont, NY UBS Arena

Mar. 18: State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 23: Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

Mar. 27: Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at BJCC

Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com