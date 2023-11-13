Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour

The 6 God Drake is heading back on the road… and this time, our homie from the ‘Ville, J. Cole, is coming along for the ride!
These two rap titans are joining forces on the second leg of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour. General tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11AM on livenation.com.
This announcement comes on the heels of an already explosive year for the duo. In October, Drake surprised fans in Toronto by bringing J. Cole out on stage to perform their hit collab, “First Person Shooter.” The chemistry between the two was perfect, leaving fans hungry for more.
According to Billboard, their recent collaboration has also made history. Drake has now tied Michael Jackson with 13 Hot 100 leaders, the most among solo males. Meanwhile, this track earned J. Cole his first No. 1.
Last April, Cole and Drizzy co-headlined a legendary set at “Dreamville Fest“. The crowd got to witness the seamless blending of their distinct styles, along with special guest appearances incorporated into the show from Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.
Interestingly enough, there are no NC stops on the tour.
We already know that Cole will be throwing his annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh on April 6th and 7th. So… does this mean that Drake will be coming with for another co-headlining gig?…. Just a thought.
TOUR DATES
Jan. 18: Denver, CO Ball Arena
Jan. 19: Denver, CO Ball Arena
Jan. 22: San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Jan. 25: Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Jan. 29: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Jan. 30: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Feb. 02: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Feb. 07: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 08: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 12: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Feb. 16: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20: Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Feb. 21: Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24: Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Feb. 27: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Mar. 02: Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Mar. 05: Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Mar. 10: Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Mar. 14: Elmont, NY UBS Arena
Mar. 18: State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Mar. 23: Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
Mar. 27: Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at BJCC
Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship... And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Kel Mitchell Breaks Silence After “Genuinely Frightening” Hospitalization After Medical Episode
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Her Past With Reflective New Single "Cobra," X Users React
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
K975 Takes Over "Ultimate Chicken Wednesday" For NCCU's Homecoming Week
-
Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance
-
Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade