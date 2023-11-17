Cassie Settles Rape/Abuse Lawsuit With Sean “Diddy” Combs

One day after singer/model Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing her ex, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, of rape and years of abuse, the two parties reached a settlement.
As reported by the New York Times (behind paywall) and the New York Post, attorneys for Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, revealed that both sides “resolved the claims…to their mutual satisfaction” on Friday night.
“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” the “Me & U” singer wrote in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.
In his own statement, Combs (who denied the allegations) wrote, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best.”
In the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan, Cassie claimed that Combs raped and beat her throughout the relationship, which lasted from 2005 until 2018.
“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said at the time.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
