Teyana Taylor Addresses Backlash From Iman Shumpert Divorce News

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has addressed the backlash she received from fans after news of her impending divorce from Iman Shumpert became public. On November 24th, Taylor sent out a tweet addressing the news that the two were going their separate ways.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody, & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family, and our privacy. I have not spoken about this private matter to any media outlets or blogs, etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done, & for my children, I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie and Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself and my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. [praying hands emoji] Love y’all. [heart emoji].” she stated. Check out the singer’s post below.