Kanye West Gives Surprising Gift To World-Famous Chef

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West was seemingly feeling generous while in Dubai recently. While in the United Arab Emirates city, Ye decided to stop by popular restaurant chain, Nobu. While dining at the establishment, he caught up with the restaurant’s owner and founder, Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa. After their catch-up session, Kanye then surprisingly and generously gifted Chef Nobu with the shoes on his feet. After the exchange, the two snapped a photo of Ye posing barefoot next to Nobu, who showed off his new footwear. Nobu explained the scenario in the caption of his post, saying, “The reason he was barefoot was because he gave me a pair of shoes of his design that he wore. #kanyewest @nobubythebeach @atlantistheroyal #nobuintown.” Check out the post below.