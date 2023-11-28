Key Vhani, Florida Rapper Who Shot & Killed Manager, Out On Bond

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Key Vhani, a rising rapper out of South Florida, was seen on video in a tussle with two men when she pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking one of the men. Key Vhani was arrested after suffering injuries and was recently released on bond as she awaits trial for second-degree murder.

As seen on NBC Miami, Key Vhani, 27, was seen on surveillance video on October 8 having a discussion with what police say was her manager when things seemingly turned violent as the man raised his hand at her. Another man exited a parked white vehicle and the two knocked the rapper down but she managed to get herself up.

Vhani was then seen reaching into her bag for a firearm and began shooting at the men. As the man scrambled to get away, Vhani walked up to the man and fired more rounds. As this was happening, the parked car drove and struck Vhani, running her over in the process before driving off.

The artist born Kevhani Camilla Hicks was arrested and booked on second-degree murder charges and was jailed. She is now free on Bond as of Monday (November 27) and shared a message on Instagram to her nearly 23,000 fans.

From IG:

“Good morning to all of my supporters and fans! I’m finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life changing. I have 3 broken ribs and bruises all over so I’m currently healing and getting rest,” she wrote. “I just want to personally thank everyone who supports me and knows that I’m not the horrible person some are claiming that I am. I can’t comment on the case at all, but I pray you all continue to stand by me and support me through this tragic time. I love you all to the moon and back!”

A public defender for Hicks says that their client was acting in self-defense. A trial date has yet to be announced.

Photo: Key Vhani / @ibeenkey.vhani

