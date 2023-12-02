Listen Live
21 Savage Reveals Plans To Drop New Album

Published on December 2, 2023

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria McGraw

21 Savage hit the stage in London for the first time ever on November 30th, and decided to make a revelation to his fans after performing his set. The UK native revealed that he is currently working on his new album, and has plans to drop it in the near future. “My album finna drop, so, y’all get ready,” 21 announced. Check out the rapper’s revelation below.

