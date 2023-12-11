Former Bad Boy Exec Harve Pierre Denies Abuse Allegations

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most respected executives in the Rap industry is hoping to clear his name. Harve Pierre has formally denied the recent allegations against him.

TMZ is reporting that the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment is speaking out against some very damming accusations. In an exclusive statement shared with the celebrity news website the man formerly known as Joe Hooker vehemently denies claims that he participated in sexual assault against a minor. “This is a tale of fiction,” he said. “I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain.” Pierre added “I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true.”

The latest lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs also claimed Pierre groomed an unidentified Detroit teen by flying her out on a private plane to New York City for a recording session. There at the studio she says men assaulted her in the bathroom while Pierre smoked crack cocaine from a Pepsi can. The filing states the abuse occurred on multiple occasions throughout 2016 and 2017.

Bad Boy Entertainment founder Diddy has found himself also fighting to keep a good name with multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. On December 6 he finally spoke up with a post shared throughout all his social media channels. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”, the statement read. “FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, I HAVE SAT SILENTLY AND WATCHED PEOPLE TRY TO ASSASSINATE MY CHARACTER, DESTROY MY REPUTATION AND MY LEGACY. SICKENING ACCUSATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST ME BY INDIVIDUALS LOOKING FOR A QUICK PAYDAY.” He added “LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR. I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED. I WILL FIGHT FOR MY NAME, MY FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH. SEAN DIDDY COMBS.”

On November 18 Diddy reached a settlement with former girlfriend and Bad Boy Entertainment recording artist Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. As per his lawyer Ben Brafman the settlement “is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

Former Bad Boy Exec Harve Pierre Denies Abuse Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com