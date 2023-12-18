Listen Live
Who’s the Highest Paid NFL Quarterback in 2023?

Published on December 18, 2023

Lamar Jackson NFL Honors Red Carpet

Source: (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lamar Jackson’s annual earnings start with a $72.5 million signing bonus, plus another $7.5 million in salary. That put him at $80 M for highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Check out the top 5 via @boradroom IG

