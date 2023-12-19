Christmas Meals To Go This Holiday Season in the Triangle

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looking for Christmas meals to go? Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year.

Following is a growing list of holiday meals from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.

Christmas meals to go: List of takeout options

Keep in mind that most places require customers to pre-order their to-go meals by a certain date so don’t wait too long to make plans. Offers for national chains are only available at participating locations.

Holiday meals to go in the Triangle

Even restaurants not open on Christmas Day have take-out meals available to pick up on or before Christmas Eve. Here’s a list of restaurants offering holiday meals to go in the Triangle.

Bahama Breeze in Raleigh offers Caribbean-style family meals for the holidays. Prices start at $49.99 for a family of four. The restaurant closes at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Bob Evans offers multiple turkey and ham Farmhouse Feasts that serve 8 to 10 people and start at $13.75 per person. Pre-order by Dec. 23 and pickup by Christmas Eve.

Boston Market in Raleigh offers multiple turkey, ham and prime rib dinners that can be ordered online and are available to pick up. Place your order online or call 1-303-317-6900.

The Capital Grille in Raleigh opens at noon on Christmas Eve and orders can be placed in advance or the same day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers family meals or create your own packages for 10 or more.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Fayetteville offers family bundles featuring scratch-made classics to feed the entire family including ribs, chicken tenders, grilled salmon or a combination. They all include two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature honey butter croissants. Order online for curbside pickup.

Cracker Barrel offers heat n’ serve meals that go from oven to table in three hours. The holiday ham heat n’ serve feast feeds 8 to 10 and the family dinner with ham or prime rib feeds 4 to 6 people. Pre-order for pickup between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. A 24-hour notice is required for orders.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill allows customers to pre-order online and pick up prime rib or turkey feasts on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.

Flemings Steakhouse in Raleigh offers multiple meals customers can pre-order online and pick up on Christmas Eve, including a $400 filet mignon bundle for 6 people with salad, potatoes, roasted asparagus and carrot cake.

Golden Corral offers ready-to-heat holiday meals to go serving 6 to 8 people. Choose roasted turkey, holiday spiced ham or fried chicken. Order by Dec. 21 to pick up on Christmas Eve.

Gravy in Raleigh is open for meal pickup on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. Just pre-order online.

IHOP offers family feasts starting at $39.99. Pre-order online.

Il Palio in Chapel Hill will serve a prix-fixe dinner on Christmas Eve for $89 per person and offer meals to pick up on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 919-918-2545 to order online.

Irregardless Café in Raleigh offers a Christmas Take n’ Bake meal. Pre-order by Dec. 20 at noon. Pickup will be on Dec. 23.

Kababish Café in Cary offers a pre-order holiday meal for families between 4 and 8 people. Pickup on or before Christmas Eve.

Let’s Eat Soul Food in Durham offers holiday catering. Place orders by calling 919-780-8554.

Maggiano’s Little Italy offers a carryout bundle portioned for 5 to 6 people. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance from pick-up date. Available for pick-up through Christmas Eve.

Mandolin in Raleigh offers holiday meals which must be placed by Dec. 15. Each meal will include molasses glazed ham, mushroom sage bread pudding, gravy, green bean casserole, cheesy potatoes, roasted root vegetables with garlic butter, yeast rolls, kale panzanella with citrus herb dressing, two pies and a choice of apple pie, chocolate chess pie and sweet potato pie. A whole order should feed 6 to 8. The meals will come with re-heat instructions. Meal pick-ups are Dec. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro Diner in Raleigh and Fayetteville offers a holiday feast to-go in various sizes up to 8 people. Pre-order through Dec. 21 and can be available for pick-up the next day. Metro Diner will close by 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.