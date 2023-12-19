Latto Donates Over $500,000 Worth Of Gifts At ‘Christmas In Clayco’ Event

Latto is giving back to her community for a third year in a row.
The Atlanta-based artist held her 3rd annual Christmas In Clayco event at the Clayton State University Gymnasium over the weekend. She was joined by District 1 Commissioner of Clayton County Dr. Alieka Anderson as they donated over $500,000 worth of gifts. Some of the gifts were provided through donations/sponsorships from brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, UGG, Apple, Liquid Death, Wingstop, Rap Snacks, HALLS, Camille Rose and more. The event, which was organized by the artist’s Win Some Give Some foundation, occurred a few days before “Latto Day” in Clayton County, which falls on December 18.
