Last Minute Christmas Shopping? Here’s 90 Gifts to Help You Out!

Amazon has some super last minute gifts available for Christmas delivery to most Triangle area locations! Read on for a list of 90+ great buys.
This list will be updated regularly through Dec. 22. As we get closer to Dec. 25, pay close attention to the estimated delivery dates as some items may not arrive by Dec. 24.
Electronics
Headphones, Earbuds & Portable Speakers
* TOZO A1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 5.3 in Ear Light-Weight Headphones Set with Built-in Microphone, IPX5 Waterproof and Charging Case is on sale for $15.29 (list price $29.99) – 49% off!
* JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound are on sale for $24.95 (list price $49.95) – 50% off!
* Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and Wired charging case is on sale for $64.99 (46% off)!
* Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale for $79.95 (47% off)!
* LENRUE A2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Lights and Lanyard is on sale for $14.99 (35% off)!
TV’s, Tablets, Streaming Devices
* Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote is on sale for $109.99 (list price $199.99) – 45% off!
* Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)is on sale for $399.99 (list price $499.99)!
* Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB is on sale for $59.99 (40% off)!
* Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $17.99 (40% off)!
* All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is on sale for $29.99 (40% off)!
View even more last minute gifts here – https://www.wral.com/story/90-last-minute-gifts-for-everyone-on-your-list-with-delivery-by-dec-25/21164645/
