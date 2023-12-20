What’s Open on Christmas Day this year in the 919

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Most businesses close early on Christmas Eve and are closed completely on Christmas Day but there are select grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants that are open on Dec. 25 this year.

Following is a list of locations in case you need to make a last minute trip to the store. Hours may vary within the same chain. Your best bet is to check the website for the specific store to verify the hours for your closest location.

Stores open on Christmas Day

Circle K: Many locations are open on Christmas Day every year.

CVS: Most CVS stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Store and pharmacy hours vary by store and some pharmacies may be closed. CVS locations inside Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Check with your store for specific hours.

Grand Asia Market in Raleigh: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. Located at 1253 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh.

Hmart in Cary: Open regular hours from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Located at 1961 High House Road, Cary.

Peace Street Market in Raleigh: Open 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (regular hours). Located at 804 W. Peace St.

Sheetz: Sheetz locations should all be open.

Speedway: Select Speedway locations are open on Christmas Day. See their website for details.

Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, although some locations are closed on Dec. 25. Store and pharmacy hours vary by store and many pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day. Check with your store for specific hours.

Grocery store Christmas hours

Aldi: Closing at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve at most locations. Closed on Christmas Day.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Carlie C’s: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Costco: Closing at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Dollar General: Closing at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve at most locations. Closed on Christmas Day.

Food Lion: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for most stores. They are closed on Christmas Day.

Harris Teeter: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Lidl: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Lowes Foods: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Publix: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve at most stores. Closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Sprouts: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Target: Closing at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

The Fresh Market: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve at most locations. Closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day. Most locations reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Wegmans: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve at most area locations. Closed on Christmas Day.