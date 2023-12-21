5 Rappers Who are Good Singers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

In the vibrant world of hip hop, rap and soulful vocals have given rise to a new breed of musical superstars. Many lyricists have mastered the art of incorporating their singing voices into music. They have gone beyond perfect rhyme schemes and arrangements to captivate audiences with melodies that linger long after the beats die down. Emcees and R&B singers used to work in separate subgenres for the most part, but modern artists bravely crossover more often to show that rappers can be just as melodic as their counterparts.

This phenomenon can be traced back to rap’s earlier days with iconic figures like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Wyclef Jean, Nate Dogg and Queen Latifah. Their skill in fusing the two opened doors for a new wave of musicians who do the same more frequently today.

1. Drake

Drake, often dubbed the “6 God,” has dominated the music scene with an exceptional ability to move between rap and singing. Drake has consistently combined illustrative rap verses with emotional melodies, from his early mixtapes to his chart-topping albums. Hits like “Started From the Bottom” highlight his lyrical skills and tell the story of his rise to fame, while “Hotline Bling,” with its catchy vocals, takes center stage. The Grammy-winning musician’s adaptability is further demonstrated with songs like “Marvin’s Room,” where he delicately intertwines a melodic delivery with confessional lyrics.

Drake’s many chart-topping hits, including “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings,” attest to his monumental impact on rap and R&B. His ability to blend hip hop and singing with ease has not only influenced his career but also established a benchmark for a new wave of musicians looking to experiment with mixing genres.

2. Doja Cat

Doja Cat, a breakout star in contemporary music, has proved her versatility as both a rapper and singer, which has elevated her to the forefront of the industry. Known for her contagious energy and distinct combination of swagger and humor, she rose to fame with the satirical viral hit “Mooo!” and showcased her rap skills with songs like “Say So.” Her debut solo album, Amala, exhibited her ability to move fluidly between genres as she incorporated hip hop elements into songs like “Go to Town” and “Tia Tamera.”

The hit offering “Say So” — which highlighted Doja’s versatility by featuring a rap breakdown alongside her vocals — further cemented her breakthrough success in the mainstream. The career of Doja Cat, a musician renowned for pushing boundaries and experimenting with different sounds, is a prime example of a new age in which the distinction between singing and rapping is delightfully blurred, as heard in hits like “Streets” and “Kiss Me More.”

3. Baby Tate

4. Doechii

Rising star Doechii has been making big moves in the music business with her dynamic versatility. She gained recognition with songs like breakout track “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” which illustrated her rap skill and confidence. She’s known for her commanding presence and unapologetic lyricism. In her video for The “P**sy Talk” Challenge, Doechii skillfully blended melodic elements with her unique rap style, which showcased her adaptability.

As an artist who embraces experimentation and creativity, the rising star’s breakout track exemplified her willingness to push boundaries, blending rap, singing and a distinctive visual aesthetic. Doechii is making her mark in the music industry and bringing a new viewpoint.

5. Kalan.FrFr

Kalan.FrFr has become a prominent figure in the world of music. Hailing from Los Angeles, he is popular for his poignant lyricism and smooth delivery, which are on full display in songs like “Fine A**,” where he expertly mixes memorable hooks with rap verses. Kalan.FrFr’s dynamic flow and soulful singing create a captivating fusion in songs like “Right Wit It” and add to his ability to transition between styles.

With audiences connecting with his versatility and relatable storytelling, songs like “Light Breeze” and “Never Lose You” have established themselves as classics in his discography. Rapping and singing are seamlessly incorporated into Kalan.FrFr’s career and further solidify his status as an artist who effortlessly transcends conventional genre boundaries in today’s music.