Young Thug Orchestrates Christmas Giveaway From Behind Bars

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite being in the midst of an ongoing RICO trial, Young Thug recently partnered with an Atlanta, GA church to bring Christmas cheer to children in need this season. According to KRON-4, the currently incarcerated rapper teamed up with Nexus Church, Pee Wee Roscoe, and the Trap Museum for a toy giveaway on December 20th. Rappers T.I. and Lil Baby were also in attendance for the charity event, as well as senator of the congressional district of Atlanta, Raphael Warnock.

In a statement, Pastor Horatious Harris of Nexus Church said, “We are overjoyed to be in partnership with Jimmy and Jeffery to serve them, the families and children who will be blessed by this Christmas gifting initiative. Giving shows the heart of God and it is our heart at Nexus to connect all with Christ within the community. We hope this movement of contagious unity will spread throughout the city and beyond.” Check out footage of the charity giveaway below.