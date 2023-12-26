Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It was a merry Christmas for Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson, who got engaged on Christmas. The Love & War singer shared a video of her opening her Christmas gift – a stunning engagement ring. Tamar looked overwhelmed with emotion as she stared at the massive oval rock. The next clip shows Jeremy on one knee slipping the glacier onto Tamar’s finger.

Tamar captioned the emotional clip, “3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER.” She continued to explain how a “real hard” conversation led to their rekindling. “We knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered. So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes. @rarebreednola I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now.”

Tamar Braxton And Jeremy Robinson

Tamar and Jeremy made headlines after they called off their first engagement, in October with a statement on social media. The two had gotten engaged on Peacock’s reality dating show Queens Court. Tamar and Jeremy seemed to find love on the show but hit some bumps along the road.

A few weeks ago, Tamar found herself in a social media face-off with reality TV star Tommie. Tamar and Tommie’s beef began over Tommie claiming Tamar was clout chasing when she invited Chrisean to her Rock to her Love & War anniversary tour, which went awry after a string of odd events and miscommunications. Jeremy then pulled an op (read: operative) move and slid into Tommie’s DMs before popping out with her at a basketball game. Adding fuel to the fire, Tamar then addressed the beef during a performance while confirming she and Jeremy were back together.

“I know y’all lying if y’all thought I was gon let my man go because he took some crackhead to a basketball game,” she told the sold-out audience. All of which prompted a response from Tommie, who claimed she had a sexual encounter with Jeremy. Clearly, Tamar wasn’t going to let that stop her from being with Jeremy who came back and apologized then re-proposed.

Tamar and Jeremy weren’t the only celebs to spin the block and find love. Nelly and Ashanti have become the poster children for rekindled romance.

Congrats to Tamar and Jeremy. As Taraji P. Henson noted in the comments, she “deserves all the good this world has to offer.”

Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again was originally published on hellobeautiful.com