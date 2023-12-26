Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Her Home Was Swatted On Christmas

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie Taylor Greene received a visit on Christmas but it wasn’t from Santa. She says her home was swatted on the big holiday.

The Washington Post is reporting that the Rome, Ga. native was trolled on her day off. On the morning of Christmas, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal her home was the subject of a swatting. The term refers to a prank call made to emergency services with an attempt to dispatch a SWAT team or large groups of armed patrol to a designated address.

To add more insult to injury the Republican Representative also shared that she received multiple death threats before leading up to Christmas.

“We received this death threat where this man is saying I will be shot in the head and skinned to make a ‘parasol,’ making a reference to Gein, who was a psychopath killer who would make things out of his victims’ skin,” she wrote. Marjorie Taylor Greene would later say that the suspect had yet to be apprehended.

Her day would continue to become even more problematic as she says eight more swatting attempts were made targeting her residence. To her surprise, the FBI is not allowed to track down the pranksters. Greene says she will be, “introducing legislation to track down swatters.”

Swatting has become an increasingly popular tactic for harassing notable figures. Back in August, Nicki Minaj was the victim of a swatting. Days later she would announce that there was a warrant out for the arrest of the alleged culprit.

According to Wikipedia swatting can be prosecuted via several federal criminal statutes including, “Threatening interstate communications” and, “Conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant.”

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

