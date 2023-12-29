Free and Cheap NYE Parties in the Triangle

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Looking for fireworks near you for New Year’s Eve? We’ve got you covered!

New Year’s Eve is going to be a lot of fun in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and surrounding areas this year. Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with one of these events.

Check out our list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in the Triangle.

We are highlighting a few events below, including First Night Raleigh, but keep scrolling, and we will include our full calendar of events from December 29, 2023, through January 1, 2024.

WRAL First Night Raleigh

First Night Raleigh is back with live performances, a Children’s Celebration, the People’s Professional, a ferris wheel, and much more. It culminates with the famous Raleigh Acorn Drop and fireworks. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for kids.

Family UK New Year at Fortnight Brewing

Fortnight Brewing in Cary is hosting a free family event starting at 6 p.m. that will feature a countdown at 7 p.m. (UK time.) Then there will be a second New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 9 p.m., with the big celebration at midnight. This event is also free, but please RSVP.

No Fuss, No Frills NYE Party at Boxcar Bar & Arcade Durham

Boxcar Bar & Aracade Durham’s New Year’s Party is from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. There’s no fancy dress code and no cover. Count down to midnight with arcade games. There will be a balloon drop at mignight and $10 bottles of champagne.

Two New Year’s Eve Parties at Tap Yard Raleigh

Tap Yard Raleigh, at 1610 Automotive Way, Raleigh, is hosting two New Year’s Parties. Mini Midnight Madness, at 5 p.m., is for families. It features face painting, a bubble machine, glow sticks, a dance party, and a balloon drop at 6 p.m. It’s free to attend.

Then, at 7 p.m., the party for adults starts, with Vertigo on the stage, performing classic and contemporary rock hits. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $10.

