Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game
The wait is over and we have all now experienced the college football Pop-Tarts bowl and yes the Pop-Tarts mascot was edible.
This bowl game was on watch mainly because players from the winning team were able to take a bite out the Pop-Tarts mascot, which was expected to be frosted strawberry flavored.
The Pop-Tarts mascot did get his grand entrance.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot was birthed from a huge toaster* that was brought onto the field at Camping World Stadium ahead of the game between Kansas State and North Carolina State.
Take a look.
This is the first year of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. In previous years it has been named the:
- Cheez-It Bowl
- Camping World Bowl
- Russell Athletic Bowl
- Champs Sports Bowl
- Mazda Tangerine Bowl
- Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl
- MicronPC.com Bowl
- Carquest Bowl
- Blockbuster Bowl
Once the game started, the mascot was living its best life, even if there was the prospect of being consumed later that night.
Kansas State won the Pop-Tarts Bowl 28-19, so the Wildcats had the, uh, honor of eating the oversized Pop-Tart.
RIP Strawberry Pop-Tarts Mascot. We will eat another one of your friends next year!
Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Who has the Best Christmas Rap Songs?
-
Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”
-
Kanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community For His Anti Semitic Remarks, Social Media Reacts
-
FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown