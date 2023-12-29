K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game

The wait is over and we have all now experienced the college football Pop-Tarts bowl and yes the Pop-Tarts mascot was edible.

This bowl game was on watch mainly because players from the winning team were able to take a bite out the Pop-Tarts mascot, which was expected to be frosted strawberry flavored.

The Pop-Tarts mascot did get his grand entrance.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot was birthed from a huge toaster* that was brought onto the field at Camping World Stadium ahead of the game between Kansas State and North Carolina State.

Take a look.

This is the first year of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. In previous years it has been named the:

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Bowl

Russell Athletic Bowl

Champs Sports Bowl

Mazda Tangerine Bowl

Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl

MicronPC.com Bowl

Carquest Bowl

Blockbuster Bowl

Once the game started, the mascot was living its best life, even if there was the prospect of being consumed later that night.

Kansas State won the Pop-Tarts Bowl 28-19, so the Wildcats had the, uh, honor of eating the oversized Pop-Tart.

RIP Strawberry Pop-Tarts Mascot. We will eat another one of your friends next year!

