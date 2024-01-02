Cardi B and Offset Shows Us We Need To Mind Our Business in 2024

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few months now, Cardi B has gotten pretty used to voicing her frustrations out on social media and specifically about her “break up” from her husband, Offset.

She recently went off on a fan on Twitter Spaces saying she was not back with Offset and people were crazy to think that.

Fast forward to now in 2024, where Cardi B gets on social media again, and says how she did link up with Offset, which again, is still her HUSBAND, on New Years Eve.

If this teaches us anything, it is to just mind our business and not fight for these celebrities online because they are clearly going to do whatever they want to do. LOL!