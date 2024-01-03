Wake County Animal Center Won’t Accept Pet Drop Offs Anymore

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake County Animal Center will no longer allow pet owners to drop off animals they don’t want anymore.

In October, an outbreak of dog flu forced the shelter, located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, to close. The shelter temporarily stopped allowing owner surrenders due to the canine flu, which killed four dogs, and due to overall strain on the shelter.

The shelter reopened for adoptions in December, but the change regarding owner surrenders will now become permanent, the shelter announced Tuesday. The only exception is animals adopted from the Wake County Animal Center – those will be allowed to be returned to the shelter.

“We went from having an open door for every surrender to appointment based because our population is growing,” Animal Services Director Jennifer Federico said. “The animals aren’t moving out as fast. We’re getting more needy animals, medically and behaviorally.”

There are only 132 dog kennels available at the Raleigh shelter, which already takes in stray and lost animals. Officials say too many people are dropping off their dogs, expecting the shelter to find new homes for them.

Many WRAL viewers were unhappy with the shelter’s decision to not allow owners to drop off pets.

One viewer said while he understands the reasoning, he fears “bad owners will abandon the animals.” Another viewers also disagreed with the decision, sharing similar concern with the well being of the pets.

“Right now, this is the best decision we can do for all the animals we’re caring for,” Federico said.

An overcrowded shelter puts both physical and emotional strain on animals and staff.

A new release explained: “Most of the time, the center has had to divide these kennels to accommodate twice as many animals. This results in a crowded adoption floor, putting stress on the dogs’ physical and emotional health.”

As for what owners are supposed to do, Federico said people who adopted pets from the Animal Center at any point, you can bring it back to the center.

“We’re trying to lead by example,” she said.

How to safely re-home your pet

Pet owners who want to re-home their dog or cat should never drop their pet off at a shelter because space is never guaranteed and, in some cases, the surrendered animal may be euthanized.

Instead, for the well-being of the animal, the owner should work to find a new home for their pet by posting an advertisement or spreading the word on social media or other through platforms. Owners can also contact the rescue, pet store or breeder they used to find their pet for options.

“Go online, advertise your pet, tell them the best thing about [your pet],” Federico said. “We have information about how to write a bio.”

The Wake County Animal Center has a website with more resources for rehoming your pet.

It may seem overwhelming, but there are a lot of resources to help you rehome your pet quickly and safely. If you don’t know where to start, check out these websites: