Getting Healthy in 2024 with the Family!

Ideas for family activities in NC

1. If your family isn’t accustomed to being active, start small. Commit to taking a daily walk through your neighborhood after dinner. It’s low intensity and keeps you close to home

2. Just Dance is a great option to get the family moving in a fun way. You can purchase the game or choose the free option and pull it up on Youtube. Kids and teens are more likely to get involved if an element of fun is there.

3. Take younger kids to the park to run wild, ride their scooters, and play games like ring toss. The trick is to play and walk with them instead of sitting and watching. A sure way to move your body and get your heart rate up!

4. Swimming is easy on the joints and has amazing overall health benefits. You can go at your own pace, join classes, or even take lessons if need be. Try community pools and the YMCA, which has memberships at varying income levels.

5. Are sports important to your family? If so, play catch, tag, volleyball, kick ball, shoot hoops, soccer, and even hide and seek or hopscotch in the yard. Make this time mandatory for your family even if it’s only 30 minutes per day.