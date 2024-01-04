Raleigh Resolutions : What The Community Wants to see in 2024

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As we step into 2024, WRAL News wanted to know: What do you want to see for the city of Raleigh in 2024?

WRAL Hidden History reporter Heather Leah took that question to city leaders and citizens, local business owners and non-profit leaders, artists and historians, parents and children. We asked people who grew up in Raleigh and people who have just moved here. We asked people who live in different areas of the city, from north Raleigh to Midtown to south Raleigh to downtown Raleigh.

The diversity of answers was incredible – some were fun, some were serious. And some responses came up again and again, showing a clearer perspective on the kind of city Raleigh’s residents want to see.

To see more, https://www.wral.com/story/raleigh-resolutions-what-leaders-residents-want-for-the-city-in-2024/21218533/