Listen Live
Ayeeedubb

Raleigh Resolutions : What The Community Wants to see in 2024

Published on January 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sunset beams cover the Business District of Raleigh, NC. First Baptist Church stretching W Jones Street

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

As we step into 2024, WRAL News wanted to know: What do you want to see for the city of Raleigh in 2024?

WRAL Hidden History reporter Heather Leah took that question to city leaders and citizens, local business owners and non-profit leaders, artists and historians, parents and children. We asked people who grew up in Raleigh and people who have just moved here. We asked people who live in different areas of the city, from north Raleigh to Midtown to south Raleigh to downtown Raleigh.

The diversity of answers was incredible – some were fun, some were serious. And some responses came up again and again, showing a clearer perspective on the kind of city Raleigh’s residents want to see.

To see more, https://www.wral.com/story/raleigh-resolutions-what-leaders-residents-want-for-the-city-in-2024/21218533/

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close