Elvis AI Show Making Way To London in 2024

The king of rock ‘n’ roll is set to conquer a new stage – artificial intelligence (AI). A holographic AI version of Elvis Presley will regale London audiences from November in stage show “Elvis Evolution.”
The show is from Layered Reality, the U.K. company specializing in immersive experiences, whose credits include “Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience” and “The Gunpowder Plot.”
Layered Reality describes “Elvis Evolution” as “a major new show celebrating the world’s biggest star of stage and screen, Elvis Presley, with a jaw-dropping concert finale and a personal invite to the after party. The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. A life sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage. Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other. Through AI and groundbreaking tech you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career.”
